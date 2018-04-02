VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for the suspects who broke into and burglarized the Nike Factory Store last week.

The incident happened at the Vacaville Premium Outlets during early morning hours. Vacaville police say the suspects managed to pry open the front doors of the store to get inside.

Hundreds of dollars of merchandise was stolen, police say.

A total of three suspects were caught on camera breaking into the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.