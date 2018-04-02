SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed in a crash along Highway 99 early Monday morning.

The scene was on northbound SR-99 near Broadway. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3 a.m.

Officers say a car was exiting the freeway at Broadway; the car looks to have been going very fast. The car then went off the road and crashed into a tree, causing it to overturn.

The car then caught fire with the driver still inside. CHP says the driver, a woman whose identity has not been released at this point, was killed in the crash.

The Broadway offramp was closed for a time, but has since been reopened.