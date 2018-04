Saturday's Show Info. (3/31/18)

Arnold Schwarzenegger In 'Good Spirits' After Heart SurgeryThe 70-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor underwent a scheduled procedure to replace a valve on Thursday.

Former Sacramento King Holds Rally For Police Reform After ShootingThe family of Stephon Clark joined hundreds at a rally Saturday, urging California's capital city not to let his memory or calls for police reform fade nearly two weeks after the 22-year-old unarmed black man was killed by Sacramento officers.

Chihuahua Gives Birth To 11 Puppies, Reportedly Sets RecordAt just one and a half years old, this was already the tiny dog's second litter of puppies.

City Crews Kept Busy Unclogging Drains During First Major Weather Event Of 2018City crews were busy Monday clearing drains and dealing with street flooding.

Honey Oil Lab Found In Modesto ParkModesto Police officers have arrested Robert Berg, 51, after he was found in possession of a butane honey oil lab.

Family Forced From Upscale Missouri Home By Thousands Of SpidersA family was driven from their suburban St. Louis home by thousands of venomous spiders that fell from the ceiling and oozed from the walls.