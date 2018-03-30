Ice-T
Rap icon Ice-T talks with Good Day this morning about the Original True Crime Series “In Ice Cold Blood.”
Action Academy Kids Biz Fair
http://www.actonacademy.org/
Get Home Ready For Spring Cleaning
http://www.kathrynemerypr.com
Egg Battle
Saturdays 11am Howe Park on Bell near Cottage
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Mistyvale/
Sundays noon Fair Oaks Park near Madison and Fair Oaks
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Thors.Refuge/
Stockton Rags Screen Printing
https://www.stocktonrags.com/
DJ Lady Kate
http://www.djladykate.com/