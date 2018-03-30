Honey Oil Lab Found In Modesto ParkModesto Police officers have arrested Robert Berg, 51, after he was found in possession of a butane honey oil lab.

FBI Seeking Motive For Fiery Van Crash At Travis Air BaseInvestigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.

Would-Be Bank Robber Leaves Empty-Handed After Teller Calls His BluffA bank robbery in Elk Grove was thwarted by a teller who just didn't have time for it.

Authorities: Slain South Sacramento Woman Had Once Dated Alleged KillerThe Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a woman found dead at a South Sacramento mobile home park. And a man who allegedly confessed to her murder is under arrest.

Sacramento Man Gets Life In Prison For Buying Filipino ChildrenU.S. District Judge John Mendez said he was sickened by the crimes committed by Michael Carey Clemans, 57, of Sacramento.

192 Boxes Of Documents Destroyed Ahead Of Sutter Health LawsuitAttorneys suing the company claim it manipulated prices, forcing Northern California patients to pay more for health services.

Police: All 6 Children, Parents Dead After Car Plunges Into OceanLaw enforcement officials have been unable to locate the missing children of Jennifer and Sarah Hart at the family home in suburban Portland or with family members and friends.

The Daily List: Tips To RegiftingWhen regifting a Christmas present, make sure you do it the right way. Marianne shows you how.