Honey Oil Lab Found In Modesto ParkModesto Police officers have arrested Robert Berg, 51, after he was found in possession of a butane honey oil lab.

Body Found In Shallow Nevada County Grave ID'd As Missing Model From HollywoodAuthorities in Nevada County said Wednesday that 25-year-old Adea Shabani was identified by her tattoos.

Police: All 6 Children, Parents Dead After Car Plunges Into OceanLaw enforcement officials have been unable to locate the missing children of Jennifer and Sarah Hart at the family home in suburban Portland or with family members and friends.

Thursday's Show Info. (3/28/18)

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Full Episode - 12/14/15

FBI Seeking Motive For Fiery Van Crash At Travis Air BaseInvestigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.

Prom DressesHigh School prom season is just around the corner! But just that event can add up to hundreds and hundreds of dollars. This morning Wendy has an alternative for young girls to find their dress at a fraction of the cost.

Report: Meteorologists Expect This Fall To Be Much Warmer Than UsualMeteorologists say that this fall is going to be warmer than usual across the country, due to climate change and a ridging atmosphere.

Roseville High School Placed On Lockdown As Precaution Over Rumors Of Gun On CampusRoseville High School was placed on lockdown after a student overheard a conversation where a gun was mentioned.