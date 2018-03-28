Daily List: 3 Odd Food and Wine Pairings You Might Want to Try
http://www.socialvignerons.com/2017/04/03/11-surprising-unusual-food-wine-pairings/

Dye Easter Eggs With Cool Whip — Or Shaving Cream!
http://www.athriftymom.com/swirl-easter-eggs-how-to-dye-easter-eggs-with-shaving-cream/

Kit N Kaboodle
http://crockerartmuseum.org

Get Home Ready For Spring
http://www.kathrynemerypr.com

Classy Hippie Tea Co.
3226-A Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95817
916.235.3243
Full Moon Retreat
Classy Hippie Tea Co.,
Saturday March 31st, 4-10pm
http://www.classyhippieteaco.com/
“Straight Outta the 90’s”
W/Sugar High Band
Friday March 30
Harlow’s
2708 J St, Sacramento, ca 95816
Tix at http://www.harlows.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheSugarHighBand/

Dishin’ With Tina
Tap & Vine
907 Lincoln Way
Auburn
530.889.VINE

Wine Competition
California State Fair
July 13-29
Cal Expo, Sacramento

LLS 2018 Honorees
http://www.lls.org/

Manly Minute – 5 Ways To Stop A Shaving Cut
https://www.menshealth.com/health/g19495550/how-to-stop-bleeding-cuts-wounds/

Listen Live