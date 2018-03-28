Teenager Arrested After Gun Found On Campus Of Bay Area SchoolAuthorities say a San Francisco-Bay Area teen was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in what's believed to be the boy's backpack while school was in session.

FBI Seeking Motive For Fiery Van Crash At Travis Air BaseInvestigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.

Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Disc Tweet Is 'Warning Shot' To TrumpThe lawyer representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump called a tweet he posted of an apparent data disc a "warning shot" to the President.

Wednesday’s Show Info. (3/28/18)

Turpin Case: Couple Accused Of Shackling 13 Children In ‘House Of Horrors’ Appear In Court; Sister In AudienceThe couple accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children in a so-called “House of Horrors” in the Inland Empire were in court briefly as one of their family members looked on from the audience.

Custom-Made Chicken Coops

Melissa Cabral's Birthday FreebiesMelissa Cabral is not only Good Day's Coupon Queen, she knows how to get some great freebies! Here is a list of the birthday deals she picked up from area businesses.

Cooling Centers Open In The Sacramento AreaSacramento Area Cooling Centers The Sacramento area weather is forecast to be extremely hot this week, with temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees. These faith-based, government, and non-profit organizations have opened their doors as cooling centers so people can get in out of the heat. In addition to the list below, call 2-1-1 to find your nearest cooling center and to find other cool places to go such as libraries and community centers.*

GET MARRIED ON VALENTINE'S DAY!

Boyfriend Arrested In Death Of Stockton Woman, 37, Found In Trash CanA man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can in Stockton.