Bethany CrouchBethany is passionate about storytelling and loves creating memorable, interesting, community-based television.

Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Disc Tweet Is 'Warning Shot' To TrumpThe lawyer representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump called a tweet he posted of an apparent data disc a "warning shot" to the President.

Monday's Show Info. (3/26/18)

FBI Seeking Motive For Fiery Van Crash At Travis Air BaseInvestigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.

McDonald's Blue LightsK&T Lights, Support Stockton PD, along with McDonald’s locations in the San Joaquin Valley, want to show their support for our men in blue!

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Report: Man At Center Of Foresthill Standoff Sets Fire To Home

Interview: Margo Martindale Talks About 'Mother's Day'We spoke with actress Margo Martindale who stars in the new film, "Mother’s Day", out nationwide Friday, April 29.

Strong Pacific Storm Headed Our WayA strong Pacific storm heading toward California will likely bring an extended period of rain and the threat of flooding and debris flows in areas near wildfire burn scars, forecasters said Monday.

Courtney DempseyCourtney Dempsey joined the CW31 staff in August of 1995. She has been working with Good Day Sacramento ever since, and has enjoyed every minute of it.