Monday's Show Info. (3/26/18)

FBI Seeking Motive For Fiery Van Crash At Travis Air BaseInvestigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.

Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Disc Tweet Is 'Warning Shot' To TrumpThe lawyer representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump called a tweet he posted of an apparent data disc a "warning shot" to the President.

Cody StarkSo they asked me to update my bio since it said my daughter was "recently born" (she is now driving). I didn't have a lot of time, so I just copied and pasted Oprah's official bio from oprah.com

Police Chief Hahn Explains Why Police Monitored Massive Protest From DistanceSacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is facing his first big controversy since taking charge of the department.

Guide To Sacramento's Public Transportation

Don Pedro Reservoir Flood Gates Set To Open For First Time In 20 YearsFor the first time in 20 years, the Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County is in danger of flooding.

How To (Mostly) Stop Facebook From Sharing Your DataIs it time to delete your Facebook account? That's the question many of its users are asking in light of revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed and improperly stored information from millions of users.

Car CzarWith so much outrage now being directed at Volkswagen for lying about its car, it’s time for a reality check about ALL cars and the difference between what automakers say and what really happens once you buy their product.

Powerful Storm Puts California Towns At Risk Of SlidesA strong Pacific storm dropped heavy rain Wednesday on a swath of coastal California, where thousands of people have been evacuated because of the threat of debris flows and mudslides from wildfire burn areas.