FBI Seeking Motive For Fiery Van Crash At Travis Air BaseInvestigators are working around the clock as they struggle to determine why a man with no apparent ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan full of propane tanks and gasoline cans through the main gate of a major Northern California Air Force Base this week.

Homeless Man Gives Woman His Last $20, She Raises Over $20K For HimA New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Police Chief Hahn Explains Why Police Monitored Massive Protest From DistanceSacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is facing his first big controversy since taking charge of the department.

Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Disc Tweet Is 'Warning Shot' To TrumpThe lawyer representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump called a tweet he posted of an apparent data disc a "warning shot" to the President.

Tempers Flare In Downtown Sacramento As Stephon Clark Shooting Protesters Block TrafficProtesters are back out on the streets of Sacramento to protest the death of Stephon Clark by the hands of Sacramento police.

Teenager Arrested After Gun Found On Campus Of Bay Area SchoolAuthorities say a San Francisco-Bay Area teen was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in what's believed to be the boy's backpack while school was in session.

Body Cam Video Of Stephon Clark's Shooting Raises More Questions Independent experts say video and audio recordings of Sacramento police officers fatally shooting a black man who turned out to be unarmed raise more questions than they answer.