Police Chief Hahn Explains Why Police Monitored Massive Protest From DistanceSacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is facing his first big controversy since taking charge of the department.

Lots Of Fish Flushed From Tuolumne County Fish Hatchery Thought To Be DeadHeavy rain brought raging waters to Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County, leading officials to worry the dam was near imminent failure. Highways 49 and 120 were both blocked off for part of the day, as people in the immediate area evacuated.

Massive Protest Over Stephon Clark's Shooting Shuts Down Parts Of Downtown SacramentoDowntown Sacramento looks a lot different now than it did a few hours ago but there's still a strong police presence after this tense day of protests.

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Two Dead In France Supermarket Hostage-TakingTwo people have been killed and others taken hostage at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes, in what officials are treating as an act of terror.

How To (Mostly) Stop Facebook From Sharing Your DataIs it time to delete your Facebook account? That's the question many of its users are asking in light of revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed and improperly stored information from millions of users.

3 Teens Arrested Accused Of Making Threats Against Weston Ranch HS In StocktonThree juveniles have been arrested for allegedly making schools threats against a Stockton High School.

Tempers Flare In Downtown Sacramento As Stephon Clark Shooting Protesters Block TrafficProtesters are back out on the streets of Sacramento to protest the death of Stephon Clark by the hands of Sacramento police.

Report: Man At Center Of Foresthill Standoff Sets Fire To Home