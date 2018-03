Police Chief Hahn Explains Why Police Monitored Massive Protest From DistanceSacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is facing his first big controversy since taking charge of the department.

Massive Protest Over Stephon Clark's Shooting Shuts Down Parts Of Downtown SacramentoDowntown Sacramento looks a lot different now than it did a few hours ago but there's still a strong police presence after this tense day of protests.

Tempers Flare In Downtown Sacramento As Stephon Clark Shooting Protesters Block TrafficProtesters are back out on the streets of Sacramento to protest the death of Stephon Clark by the hands of Sacramento police.

Body Cam Video Of Stephon Clark's Shooting Raises More Questions Independent experts say video and audio recordings of Sacramento police officers fatally shooting a black man who turned out to be unarmed raise more questions than they answer.

California Gov. Brown's Top Adviser Dies After Cancer BattleNancy McFadden, the chief of staff to California Gov. Jerry Brown and the driving force behind many of his key initiatives, died Thursday in her home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 59.

At-Risk Man Missing Out Of CarmichaelAuthorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Carmichael and is said to be at-risk because of various illnesses.

Viral Video Of Smoking Baby Leads To Mom's ArrestA version of the video that's received 1.5 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

Lots Of Fish Flushed From Tuolumne County Fish Hatchery Thought To Be DeadHeavy rain brought raging waters to Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County, leading officials to worry the dam was near imminent failure.  Highways 49 and 120 were both blocked off for part of the day, as people in the immediate area evacuated.

LIVE UPDATES: Millions Across Globe Rally For Gun Control In March For Our LivesTens of thousands of protesters are gathering in Washington, D.C., for a rally advocating for stricter gun control.

Judge Awards $1 Million In Fees To Former Black Panthers LeaderA judge in Northern California is ordering the city of Oakland to pay about $1 million in attorneys' fees to a former leader of the Black Panthers who was injured after an Oakland councilwoman punched and pushed her.