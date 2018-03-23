Police Chief Hahn Explains Why Police Monitored Massive Protest From DistanceSacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is facing his first big controversy since taking charge of the department.

Massive Protest Over Stephon Clark's Shooting Shuts Down Parts Of Downtown SacramentoDowntown Sacramento looks a lot different now than it did a few hours ago but there's still a strong police presence after this tense day of protests.

Body Cam Video Of Stephon Clark's Shooting Raises More Questions Independent experts say video and audio recordings of Sacramento police officers fatally shooting a black man who turned out to be unarmed raise more questions than they answer.

Flood Warning In Effect For Wilton AreaA flood warning is in effect in the Wilton area. The Consumnes River at Michigan Bar is expected to swell up to 12-feet Thursday.

Viral Video Of Smoking Baby Leads To Mom's ArrestA version of the video that's received 1.5 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

Lots Of Fish Flushed From Tuolumne County Fish Hatchery Thought To Be DeadHeavy rain brought raging waters to Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County, leading officials to worry the dam was near imminent failure. Highways 49 and 120 were both blocked off for part of the day, as people in the immediate area evacuated.

3 Teens Arrested Accused Of Making Threats Against Weston Ranch HS In StocktonThree juveniles have been arrested for allegedly making schools threats against a Stockton High School.

Steinberg Pledges To Review City's Use-Of-Force Policies In Wake Of Officer-Involved ShootingsBlack Lives Matters protestors stormed city hall by the hundreds on Thursday.

Driver Dead After Crashing At Travis Air Force BaseOfficials say a driver breached the main gate at an Air Force base in Northern California, then crashed and died.

Fiery Crash At Travis Air Force Base Being Investigated As Terrorist ActThere was a security breach at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday night when a car loaded with propane tanks crashed through a gate and an explosion tore through the vehicle.