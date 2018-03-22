Thursday's Show Info. (3/22/18)

Amazon Looking To Buy Abandoned Toys 'R' Us Stores, Report SaysAccording to a report, the online retail giant is looking into buying up several storefronts left vacant by the toy store's bankruptcy.

Roseville High School Placed On Lockdown As Precaution Over Rumors Of Gun On CampusRoseville High School was placed on lockdown after a student overheard a conversation where a gun was mentioned.

The CW Announces New Saturday Morning LineupThe CW announced a new five-hour Saturday morning TV block, "One Magnificent Morning," premiering this fall!

Roseville Man Arrested In Connection With Wife's MurderA Roseville man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife.

Powerful Storm Puts California Towns At Risk Of SlidesA strong Pacific storm dropped heavy rain Wednesday on a swath of coastal California, where thousands of people have been evacuated because of the threat of debris flows and mudslides from wildfire burn areas.

Roseville High Student Arrested For Allegedly Writing Note Threatening To Shoot Staff MemberPolice arrested a student yesterday at Roseville High School after a letter threatening to shoot a school staff member was allegedly found in his possession.

Bitcoin Blockchain Contains Child Porn And Using It Could Be Illegal, Study SaysResearchers claim that Bitcoin's blockchain contains child pornography, which could make using it a crime.

Wednesday's Show Info. (3/21/18)

How To (Mostly) Stop Facebook From Sharing Your DataIs it time to delete your Facebook account? That's the question many of its users are asking in light of revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed and improperly stored information from millions of users.