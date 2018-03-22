Folsom

Two self-serve sandbag stations are available:

Next to Fire Station 36 at 9700 Oak Ave­nue Parkway

Behind City Hall at 50 Natoma Street.

The City offers free sandbag materials, including bags, sand, and shovels. Sandbags and sand can also be purchased at most major hardware or home improvement stores. Learn how to fill a sandbag and find other useful information at http://www.folsom.ca.us/sandbags.

South Lake Tahoe

Two self-serve sandbag stations are available:

City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station #3 located at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

To pick-up your sandbags, proceed through the gate at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. and drive to the back of the lot. At the back of the lot are a large sand mound, shovels, and bags. Residents fill their own bags and transport back to their own residence. Please leave the shovels so that other residents may use and try to limit the number of bags to 10 per visit.

Access to sandbags is available during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 7:30am-4pm.

Truckee

Two self-serve sandbag stations are available: