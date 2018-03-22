CBS Local — Kidde has recalled nearly half a million smoke detectors after a flaw was found that could keep the devices from alerting owners about a fire in their homes.

According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 452,000 Kidde dual-sensor smoke alarms have been recalled in the United States. 40,000 more were sold in Canada and are also being recalled.

“A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke,” the CPSC warning explained.

Two models have been identified by Kidde as potentially defective. In a statement on their website, Kidde says the recall affects models PI2010 and PI9010. The recalled models were both made between Sept. 10, 2016 and Oct. 13, 2017. Both pieces of information can be found on the back of the smoke detectors. If you have one of the recalled models, Kidde adds you can register it for a replacement.

The recalled alarms were reportedly sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart, and other hardware stores around the country. Amazon.com and ShopKidde.com also sold the detectors online.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]