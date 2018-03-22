CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS) – Much like its real-life ancestors, a life-sized animatronic T-Rex left behind only a skeleton after an “extinction” event at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience. Thankfully, no guests or staff were hurt.

The Dino Experience said in a statement on its Facebook page that the mighty T-Rex went up in flames due to an electrical issue. President Zach Reynolds credited his team for quickly and efficiently handling the fire, keeping everyone safe and preventing the fire from spreading. Most of the park, excluding a ropes course, remains open for business.

The T-Rex was part of the Dinosaur Wild Walk, on which guests can see 16 robotic dinos scattered along a hiking trail. The T-Rex was affectionately known among the staff as “Chicken”.

Reynolds says he’s already reached out to the manufacturer to order a new T-Rex that will be installed before this summer. He says the Dino Experience will also be adding a new Stegosaurus fossil cast in the museum around the same time.