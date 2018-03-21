ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville High School student was arrested Monday after a letter threatening to shoot a school staff member was allegedly found in his possession.

A teacher at the school alerted school administrators of a concern with the male student on Tuesday and the student was sent to the office. After being interviewed by school administrators and a Roseville police youth student officer, the officer searched the student and found the threatening note, according to a statement from the city of Roseville.

It was determined that the student wrote the letter. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into juvenile hall.

“This is a good time to remind everyone, especially our students, that if they ‘see something, say something,'” the statement read.

This arrest comes on the heels of several threats of violence from students at local schools.