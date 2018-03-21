Filed Under:gun, Roseville High School

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a student reported overhearing a conversation in which a gun was mentioned.

That student reported the conversation to authorities and police were notified. But officers have not been able to locate a gun, police say.

School officials put the campus on lockdown as a precaution while police investigated.

The lockdown comes one day after a student at the school was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was reportedly found in possession of a note that said he wanted to shoot a school employee.

He as booked into juvenile hall.

