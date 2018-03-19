SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One student was stabbed on the campus of Sheldon High in Sacramento County on Monday afternoon.

The stabbing, which was confirmed to CBS13 through a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, happened during a fight between students, according to a recorded message sent out by school officials.

The school was placed on lockdown as authorities processed the scene, and it’s expected to remain under lockdown until the final bell, which, according to the school’s website is 3:07 p.m.

Sheldon high is located at 8333 Kingsbridge Drive in Sacramento.

It’s unknown how badly the student was injured.

No further details have been released.