Dishin’ with Tina
Salsa’s Taqueria
1760 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
916.936.4300

SMUD’s annual Trout Derby
14960 Twin Cities Road, Herald
Sunday, March 18th (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento
http://www.sspca.org

Special Olympics Northern California Hosts Sacramento Regional Basketball Competition
The WELL – Sacramento State University
6000 J St., Sacramento
Sunday, March 18th (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

11th Annual Spring Swap Meet
4105 N Wilson Way, Stockton, California
March 18, 2018
Gates Open at 7am
General Admission $5
http://www.stockton99.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/173874083217324/

Spring Kick-Off
Identity Boutique
2600 J St.
https://www.shopidentityboutique.com/

Galt FFA
http://galtffa.org

The San Joaquin County Home & Garden Show
1124 Larry Heller Dr., Stockton, California
Sunday, March 18th (10am-5pm)
@StocktonHomeShow
https://www.facebook.com/StocktonHomeShow/

Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

LEGO BrickHeadz Easter Bunny
LEGO Classic Rainbow Fun
My First Lady Bug
https://shop.lego.com/en-US/

World Vision’s Global 6K
May 19th
$50 registration
Provides clean water to 1 person
http://www.worldvision6k.org

Easter Basket Stuff

ZIPIT Animals Mini Pouches
$5.00
http://www.Amazon.com

ZIPIT Drawing Easily Booklet and Practice Pages for Easter
$4.99
http://www.just-zipit.com

HABA’s Finger Puppet Bunny
$5.99
http://www.HABA.com

HABA’s Splish Splash Catapult
$7.99
http://www.HABA.com

Educational Insights Baby Doux
http://www.Amazon.com

Playfoam from Educational Insights
http://www.Amazon.com

Tree House Engineering & Design kit
$16.99
http://www.Amazon.com

Learning Resources’ Flower Garden Build & Spin
$14.99
http://www.Amazon.com

InRoad Toy’s PlayTape
http://www.Amazon.com

Marcus & Marcus Mold Free Squirting Bath Toys
$7.99-9.99
http://www.Amazon.com

Precidio’s Drink in the Box and Snack in the Box
http://www.Amazon.com

Yookidoo Shake Me Rattle
$9.95
http://www.Amazon.com

Easy-to-Make Tiramisu
http://www.giadavalenti.com/TiramisuDay

Autism Awareness and Equine Rescues
April 28, 2018 (5pm-6pm)
Shingle Springs
Tickets: $75 per person
Western Attire Encouraged
http://horsetalesrescue.org/tickets

Giada Valenti
http://www.giadavalenti.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live