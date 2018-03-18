Dishin’ with Tina
Salsa’s Taqueria
1760 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
916.936.4300
SMUD’s annual Trout Derby
14960 Twin Cities Road, Herald
Sunday, March 18th (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento
http://www.sspca.org
Special Olympics Northern California Hosts Sacramento Regional Basketball Competition
The WELL – Sacramento State University
6000 J St., Sacramento
Sunday, March 18th (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
11th Annual Spring Swap Meet
4105 N Wilson Way, Stockton, California
March 18, 2018
Gates Open at 7am
General Admission $5
http://www.stockton99.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/173874083217324/
Spring Kick-Off
Identity Boutique
2600 J St.
https://www.shopidentityboutique.com/
Galt FFA
http://galtffa.org
The San Joaquin County Home & Garden Show
1124 Larry Heller Dr., Stockton, California
Sunday, March 18th (10am-5pm)
@StocktonHomeShow
https://www.facebook.com/StocktonHomeShow/
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
LEGO BrickHeadz Easter Bunny
LEGO Classic Rainbow Fun
My First Lady Bug
https://shop.lego.com/en-US/
World Vision’s Global 6K
May 19th
$50 registration
Provides clean water to 1 person
http://www.worldvision6k.org
Easter Basket Stuff
ZIPIT Animals Mini Pouches
$5.00
http://www.Amazon.com
ZIPIT Drawing Easily Booklet and Practice Pages for Easter
$4.99
http://www.just-zipit.com
HABA’s Finger Puppet Bunny
$5.99
http://www.HABA.com
HABA’s Splish Splash Catapult
$7.99
http://www.HABA.com
Educational Insights Baby Doux
http://www.Amazon.com
Playfoam from Educational Insights
http://www.Amazon.com
Tree House Engineering & Design kit
$16.99
http://www.Amazon.com
Learning Resources’ Flower Garden Build & Spin
$14.99
http://www.Amazon.com
InRoad Toy’s PlayTape
http://www.Amazon.com
Marcus & Marcus Mold Free Squirting Bath Toys
$7.99-9.99
http://www.Amazon.com
Precidio’s Drink in the Box and Snack in the Box
http://www.Amazon.com
Yookidoo Shake Me Rattle
$9.95
http://www.Amazon.com
Easy-to-Make Tiramisu
http://www.giadavalenti.com/TiramisuDay
Autism Awareness and Equine Rescues
April 28, 2018 (5pm-6pm)
Shingle Springs
Tickets: $75 per person
Western Attire Encouraged
http://horsetalesrescue.org/tickets
Giada Valenti
http://www.giadavalenti.com/