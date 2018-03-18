Man Convicted Of Child Sex Charges In Sacramento CountyA man has been convicted of multiple child sex charges in a Sacrament County court.

Search Intensifies For Person Who Dropped Boulder From Overpass, Killing Young DadThe pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.

Day Care Owner Gets 21 Years For Drugging Kids So She Could Go TanningA woman who abandoned children at her home daycare center in Bend, Oregon to go tanning has been sentenced to 21 years, four months in prison.

1 Person Shot By CHP Officer In Keyes Near Highway 99One person was shot by a CHP officer along Keyes Road near Highway 99 in the town of Keyes, and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olympian Comes To Defense Of Girl After Career Day ConfrontationA mom was outraged after her child came home from career day at school with her dreams dashed.

Text Message To Kennedy High Threatened Shooting, BombingStaff and students are being evacuated from John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento after some students reportedly received a threatening text message.

E-Cigarettes Exposing Teens To Cancer-Causing Toxins, Report SaysAccording to scientists in California, vaping is exposing teens to "potentially cancer-causing chemicals also found in tobacco cigarettes."

