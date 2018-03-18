Daily List: The 3 Best Family Board Games to Buy in 2018
https://www.thespruce.com/best-family-board-games-4151145

National Domestic Violence Hotline
1.800.799.7233 (SAFE)

Little Libraries – donate, build or sponsor!
https://www.gifttool.com/donations/Donate?ID=1793&AID=5032

Faces365
Fair Oaks and Roseville
http://www.faces365.com/goodday

Creative Exchange Music Summit
Greater Sacramento Urban League Building
3725 Marysville Blvd
FRIDAY 1-9PM
SATURDAY 9AM-9PM
(877) 332-4048 Ext. 605
http://www.creativeexchange.me

Bradshaw Animal Shelter
3839 Bradshaw Rd. Sacramento
(916) 368-7387 (PETS)
http://www.acr.saccounty.net/Pages/default.aspx

Nasty Sauce
http://NastySauceINC.com

AC’s Cafe
1429 Stanislaus St.
Escalon
(209) 691-8220

Boss Mommas Market

Stephanie Loera
Business Name: Lacy Sunflower
(916) 905-6728
lacysunflower@yahoo.com
FB: http://www.facebook.com/lacysunflower IG: http://www.instagram.com/lacysunflower

Christine Seevers
Business Name: Bronze 365
(916) 504-0361
bronze365mobile@yahoo.com
FB: Bronze365 IG: Bronze_365

5 Things Bad Bosses Say
http://www3.forbes.com/leadership/ten-things-only-bad-bosses-say/2/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live