Sunday's Show Info. (3/19/18)

Man Convicted Of Child Sex Charges In Sacramento CountyA man has been convicted of multiple child sex charges in a Sacrament County court.

Search Intensifies For Person Who Dropped Boulder From Overpass, Killing Young DadThe pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.

2 Men Injured, Woman Arrested After Honey Oil Lab Explosion In StocktonA 23-year-old woman is under arrest after a suspected honey oil lab exploded in Stockton on Wednesday.

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Olympian Comes To Defense Of Girl After Career Day ConfrontationA mom was outraged after her child came home from career day at school with her dreams dashed.

Police: Sonora High Student Gets Angry During Class, Punches School EmployeeA Sonora High School student has been arrested after allegedly striking a school employee.

Saturday's Show Info. (3/17/18)

Marianne McClaryMarianne McClary is the co-anchor of “Good Day Sacramento”, the valley’s top-rated morning news and information program, which has been on the air since 1995.

Text Message To Kennedy High Threatened Shooting, BombingStaff and students are being evacuated from John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento after some students reportedly received a threatening text message.