Search Intensifies For Person Who Dropped Boulder From Overpass, Killing Young DadThe pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.

Text Message To Kennedy High Threatened Shooting, BombingStaff and students are being evacuated from John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento after some students reportedly received a threatening text message.

Police: Sonora High Student Gets Angry During Class, Punches School EmployeeA Sonora High School student has been arrested after allegedly striking a school employee.

2 Men Injured, Woman Arrested After Honey Oil Lab Explosion In StocktonA 23-year-old woman is under arrest after a suspected honey oil lab exploded in Stockton on Wednesday.

Olympian Comes To Defense Of Girl After Career Day ConfrontationA mom was outraged after her child came home from career day at school with her dreams dashed.

Teen Swept Away By Wave After Asking For Permission To Marry GirlfriendAfter a young Rockford man's body was found in the Bahamas, his girlfriend is encouraging the community to celebrate his life and sharing his last words.

1 Person Shot By CHP Officer In Keyes Near Highway 99One person was shot by a CHP officer along Keyes Road near Highway 99 in the town of Keyes, and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Storm Leads To Road Closures In California's Sierra Nevada MountainsIf you were planning to drive across the Sierra today on I-80, you'll have to delay your trip. It's snowing heavily in the mountains, making travel impossible.