Dishin’ with Tina: Salsa’s Taqueria
1760 Prairie City Rd.
Folsom
916.936.4300

SMUD’s annual Trout Derby
14960 Twin Cities Road, Herald
Sunday, March 18th (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Street2Track
http://www.street2track.net/WS/tickets.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/166910513910816/

Special Olympics Northern California, Hosts Sacramento Regional Basketball Competition
The WELL – Sacramento State University
6000 J St., Sacramento
Sunday, March 18th (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Spring Kick-Off
Identity Boutique
2600 J St.
Sacramento
https://www.shopidentityboutique.com/

Freedom Boat Club
888.781.7363
@freedomboatclubna
https://www.facebook.com/events/532177190515493/

11th Annual Spring Swap Meet
4105 N Wilson Way, Stockton,
March 18, 2018
Gates Open at 7am
General Admission: $5
http://www.stockton99.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/173874083217324/

National Agriculture Week
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tokay-FFA-138134792918410/about/?ref=page_internal

The San Joaquin County Home & Garden Show
1124 Larry Heller Dr., Stockton, California
Sunday, March 18th (10am-5pm)
@StocktonHomeShow
https://www.facebook.com/StocktonHomeShow/

Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live