SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you were planning to drive across the Sierra today on I-80, you’ll have to delay your trip. It’s snowing heavily in the mountains, making travel impossible.

Authorities closed the roads Friday morning due to excessive snow covering the roadway.

Closures in effect:

– Interstate 80 between Colfax and the Nevada State line.
– Highway 89 at Emerald Bay.

The National Weather Service forecasts periods of heavy snow continuing over the Sierra through early Saturday morning. Click here to see the latest forecast.

A few thunderstorms possible over the valley and foothills this afternoon.

Around 8 a.m. today, Sierra resorts announced that during the last day, over two feet of snow had fallen at some locations, with much more coming. Here are the totals:

Homewood: 28″
Northstar: 26″
Squaw Valley: 23″
Sugar Bowl: 22″
Kirkwood: 18″

