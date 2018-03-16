SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you were planning to drive across the Sierra today on I-80, you’ll have to delay your trip. It’s snowing heavily in the mountains, making travel impossible.
Authorities closed the roads Friday morning due to excessive snow covering the roadway.
Closures in effect:
– Interstate 80 between Colfax and the Nevada State line.
– Highway 89 at Emerald Bay.
The National Weather Service forecasts periods of heavy snow continuing over the Sierra through early Saturday morning. Click here to see the latest forecast.
A few thunderstorms possible over the valley and foothills this afternoon.
Around 8 a.m. today, Sierra resorts announced that during the last day, over two feet of snow had fallen at some locations, with much more coming. Here are the totals:
Homewood: 28″
Northstar: 26″
Squaw Valley: 23″
Sugar Bowl: 22″
Kirkwood: 18″