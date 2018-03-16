SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you were planning to drive across the Sierra today on I-80, you’ll have to delay your trip. It’s snowing heavily in the mountains, making travel impossible.

Authorities closed the roads Friday morning due to excessive snow covering the roadway.

Closures in effect:

– Interstate 80 between Colfax and the Nevada State line.

– Highway 89 at Emerald Bay.

⛔️I-80 is currently closed from Colfax to Nevada due to snow. ❄️ #cawx — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 16, 2018

The National Weather Service forecasts periods of heavy snow continuing over the Sierra through early Saturday morning. Click here to see the latest forecast.

It’s snowing in Gold Run. One of our deputies filmed this near I-80. ⛔️ The interstate is currently closed due to weather conditions further up the hill. pic.twitter.com/BAiSsJKGX4 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 16, 2018

A few thunderstorms possible over the valley and foothills this afternoon.

Around 8 a.m. today, Sierra resorts announced that during the last day, over two feet of snow had fallen at some locations, with much more coming. Here are the totals:

Homewood: 28″

Northstar: 26″

Squaw Valley: 23″

Sugar Bowl: 22″

Kirkwood: 18″