Puppy Beaten And Dumped Will Need $10K Surgery To Fix Broken SkullA puppy brought to a Sacramento County animal shelter will require brain surgery to recover from his injuries.

2 Men Injured, Woman Arrested After Honey Oil Lab Explosion In StocktonA 23-year-old woman is under arrest after a suspected honey oil lab exploded in Stockton on Wednesday.

Police: Sonora High Student Gets Angry During Class, Punches School EmployeeA Sonora High School student has been arrested after allegedly striking a school employee.

Abused Puppy Found In Sacramento Scheduled For SurgeryA puppy that suffered severe head trauma will have surgery this morning.

Teen Swept Away By Wave After Asking For Permission To Marry GirlfriendAfter a young Rockford man's body was found in the Bahamas, his girlfriend is encouraging the community to celebrate his life and sharing his last words.

3 Hostages Killed At Yountville Veterans Home, Gunman DeadThe California Highway Patrol says three hostages inside Veterans Home of California, Yountville were found dead inside. The suspected gunman was also found dead.

A Sixth Grader Makes A Will 'Just In Case' Of A School Shooting"[I made it] just in case something happened to one of us," Javon told CNN affiliate WIAT.

Astronaut Scott Kelly Now Has Different DNA Than His Identical Twin Brother After One Year In SpaceWhile Scott Kelly's height and 93 percent of his DNA returned to normal after returning to Earth, NASA confirmed that seven percent of his genes have remained changed and may stay that way.