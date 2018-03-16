Daily List: 3 Benefits of Having Sisters
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/its-science-having-sisters-helps-you-become-a-better_us_5aa186a2e4b07c4e84ce66b1
Johnny Gottstein
http://www.gpis4u.org
Free Stop the Bleed Courses
Saturday, March 31
McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Avenue in Modesto
RSVP: 209-573-6151
Artichoke Heart Day
http://www.chicagofire.com
Mas Taco Bar
1800 15th Street
Sacramento
916.706.1330
https://mastacobar.com/
Lacrosse Fanatic
Store hours 9-7 M-F, 9-5 S&S
(916)363-8700
http://www.lacrossefanatic.com
Peacefully Valley Farm & Garden Supply
125 Clydesdale Ct, Grass Valley
(530) 272-4769
http://www.groworganic.com
Manly Minute: Switch Up Your Sleep Plan
https://www.mensjournal.com/health-fitness/how-to-get-the-best-sleep-of-your-life-a-two-week-plan/no-after-work-workouts/