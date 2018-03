Astronaut Scott Kelly Now Has Different DNA Than His Identical Twin Brother After One Year In SpaceWhile Scott Kelly's height and 93 percent of his DNA returned to normal after returning to Earth, NASA confirmed that seven percent of his genes have remained changed and may stay that way.

Heather Locklear Charged With BatteryHeather Locklear is facing multiple charges of battery against law enforcement personnel who responded to a domestic disturbance call at her home last month.

Wednesday's Show Info. (3/14/18)

Sneaky New Device Leading To More Teens Vaping At SchoolIn videos all over social media, more teenagers are using a new vaping device at school.

Teen Swept Away By Wave After Asking For Permission To Marry GirlfriendAfter a young Rockford man's body was found in the Bahamas, his girlfriend is encouraging the community to celebrate his life and sharing his last words.

Flu On The Rise In California With 9 Dead In 2017The first flu death in the state happened in Los Angeles County last month. Both Yolo and Stanislaus counties have had their own flu deaths in January.

Mom Speaks Out After Her Child's Foster Parent Is Arrested On Child Porn ChargesA Sacramento mother is speaking out, furious with Child Protective Services for placing her children in the care of a foster parent that’s now facing child pornography charges.

Suspect In South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Crash IdentifiedThe suspected hit-and-run driver that left a 71-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy fighting for their lives has been identified as 22-year-old Gurdeep Sidhu of West Sacramento.

Elk Grove Neighborhood Fed Up Over Alleged Airbnb Party HouseSome Elk Grove homeowners are fed up with a new Airbnb on their street. Residents say strangers are partying all night long, drinking and smoking outside and disrespecting the neighborhood.