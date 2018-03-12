Monday's Show Info. (3/12/18)

Roseville Man Arrested In Connection With Wife's MurderA Roseville man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife.

Baby Box Program Gives Parents A Safe Place For Infants To SleepThe creators of the Baby Box Company say these cardboard boxes serve as a safe sleep space for babies, a need that's often ignored.

Show Information 1/30/16

Deputy Has Ex-Wife Arrested Because He Didn't Like What She Wrote About Him On FacebookPetty Facebook drama can be uncomfortable and a little tacky but generally speaking, no one's really worried about going to jail over it.

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Del Paso Heights ShootingPolice have arrested a man in connection with a December double shooting that left one person dead in Del Paso Heights.

Wednesday's Show Info. (2/7/18)

'Booth Babes' Are Vanishing From Auto ShowsThere's something different about this year's Geneva Motor Show: The "booth babes" are almost all gone.

Stockton Police Looking For Witnesses After Girl Struck, Killed By CarBrianna Moua, 9, of Stockton was crossing the street heading home from school when she was hit on Tuesday.

Mimi's Cafe Pain PerduWith Bastille Day only days away, we're getting warmed up for the big day by learning how to make the quintessential French dish Pain Perdu!!!