Daily List: 3 Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/daylight-savings-time-change-4-tips-to-help-your-body-adjust/

Chili Smith
5907 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael
800.434.2929

Chili Smith Family Foods
https://chilismith.com/

Birthday Butler
Enter the code “GOODDAYSACRAMENTO” during the month of March and receive free shipping on any order.
http://www.BirthdayButler.com
http://www.Facebook/BirthdayButler
http://www.Instagram/BirthdayButler

Cynthia Bazin
SmartChic Laser Focused Mentoring
http://www.smartchic.me

Froot Loops
http://time.com/1477/breaking-breakfast-news-froot-loops-are-all-the-same-flavor/

The Flamingo House
2315 K St, Sacramento
(916) 409-7500
https://www.flamingohousesac.com/

Pretty On The Inside – Women’s Shelter Outreach
St. John’s Women’s Shelter
8401 Jackson Rd.
Sacramento
Saturday, April 7
8:30 AM – 2:30 PM
To Volunteer Call:
916 712-5042 or 916 599-9980
https://www.facebook.com/events/264061217102915/

Spring Fashion
Spring Kick Off
Sun March 18
11 am to 6 pm
Identity Boutique 2600 J St.

5 Things About March Madness
https://www.history.com/news/10-things-you-may-not-know-about-march-madness

