Sunday's Show Info. (3/11/18)

Gymnastics Coach Sentenced To Less Than Four Years For Sex CrimesIn front of a packed courtroom Tuesday, 55-year-old Keith Willette agreed to a plea deal on lesser charges and accepted a three-year and eight-month sentence.

Route 91 Festival Survivors Return To Vegas To Heal From TragedyA Roseville woman who survived the horrific Las Vegas shooting is on a mission to bring healing to other survivors.

GoFundMe Campaign Sends Pizza To Striking West Virginia TeachersLita Blanc, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, started a GoFundMe page on Mar. 4 to raise money to feed the protesters at the West Virginia state capitol building.

Friday's Show Info. (3/9/18)

Deputy Has Ex-Wife Arrested Because He Didn't Like What She Wrote About Him On FacebookPetty Facebook drama can be uncomfortable and a little tacky but generally speaking, no one's really worried about going to jail over it.

3 Hostages Killed At Yountville Veterans Home, Gunman DeadThe California Highway Patrol says three hostages inside Veterans Home of California, Yountville were found dead inside. The suspected gunman was also found dead.

Cambi BrownBorn and raised in Elk Grove, Cambi attended Sacramento State and began her broadcasting career right here. As an intern at Good Day Sacramento, she knew she wanted to someday return as a reporter, and has been able to do just that on Good Day and CBS13.

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Cody StarkSo they asked me to update my bio since it said my daughter was "recently born" (she is now driving). I didn't have a lot of time, so I just copied and pasted Oprah's official bio from oprah.com