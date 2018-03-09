9:40 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect in the Yountville veterans home shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong of Sacramento.

The three women killed at a Yountville veterans home have been identified.

Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48

Therapist Dr. Jen Golick, 42

Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, 29, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare system

—–

YOUNTVILLE (CBS13) — A hostage situation at the largest veterans home in the nation has ended in tragedy.

The California Highway Patrol says three hostages inside Veterans Home of California, Yountville were found dead inside just before 6 p.m. on Friday. The suspected gunman was also found dead.

The standoff started at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The CHP did not have contact with the suspect or the hostages during the incident.

The gunman had a rifle and was confined to one room, according to the CHP.

The CHP had scheduled an update at 5 p.m., then held a short one at 6 p.m. After that update, CBS13’s Steve Large noted a large number of first responders were leaving the scene.

Exodus of first responder vehicles at Veteran Home of California where standoff continues. Something has changed. Law enforcement not providing reason for sudden exit of vehicles. pic.twitter.com/oQloJrTvsC — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 10, 2018

Just watched Napa County Mobile Command Center trailer leave. pic.twitter.com/L1L1wl2CTj — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 10, 2018

A rental car driven by the suspect was found nearby. Police dogs searched it and found it was clear.