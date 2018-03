Friday's Show Info. (3/9/18)

Man Who Yelled 'Get Out Of My Country' Before Killing Indian Immigrant Pleads GuiltyWitnesses said Adam Purinton, who is white, yelled "Get out of my country!" before firing at two men who had stopped for an after-work drink at a bar.

GoFundMe Campaign Sends Pizza To Striking West Virginia TeachersLita Blanc, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, started a GoFundMe page on Mar. 4 to raise money to feed the protesters at the West Virginia state capitol building.

Tower Records Founder, Sacramento Icon Russ Solomon Dies At 92A Sacramento icon has passed away.

National Restaurant Association Keeps Getting Mistaken For The National Rifle AssociationMany Americans are reportedly confusing the highly criticized NRA with an organization in the restaurant industry.

Join The Good Day/CBS13 Viewer Panel!Good Day and CBS13 are creating a viewer panel, and we want you to join!

Man's Body Found In Tuolumne River In Stanislaus CountyA body was found in the Tuolumne River last night in Stanislaus County.

Thursday Show Info. (3/8/18)

The Good Day RoverJust what is the Good Day Rover? It's our answer to the boring, run-of-the-mill TV cars you see around Sacramento. The Rover has personality, and just like our show, it's comfortable, spunky, and is at home wherever it goes.

Duck Caught In Sierra Snowstorm Rescued By Safeway EmployeesSeveral Safeway employees in Pollock Pines found a duck that didn't get the memo to fly south for the winter.