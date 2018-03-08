Thursday Show Info. (3/8/18)

Interview: Greta GerwigGolden Globe nominated actress and Sacramento native Greta Gerwig stopped by to talk about “Emerge Summit.”

Wednesday's Show Info. (3/7/18)

Opioids No Better Than Over-The-Counter Pain Meds, Study FindsIn patients with stubborn back aches or hip or knee arthritis, opioids worked no better than over-the-counter drugs or other nonopioids at reducing problems with walking or sleeping.

Fight On Bus In San Joaquin Valley Injures 5 And SuspectAn altercation on a Greyhound bus on Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley left five people and a female suspect with injuries.

FDA Approval Of Self Testing For Breast Cancer Genes Comes With CautionsThe US Food and Drug Administration gave its approval Tuesday to a 23andMe test that screens for a few breast and ovarian cancer genes, but that approval came with a number of caveats and cautions.

Search Continues For Missing Boater On Lake NatomaAccording to a witness, the man was in his rowboat and suddenly fell into the water.

National Restaurant Association Keeps Getting Mistaken For The National Rifle AssociationMany Americans are reportedly confusing the highly criticized NRA with an organization in the restaurant industry.

Ken RudulphKen Rudulph is the co-host of “Good Day Sacramento.” Ken was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated from Cordova High School (go, Lancers!), then CSUS with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Deputies: Men Busted At Yuba County Gun Range With Illegal WeaponsInvestigators seized a collection of illegal weapons and ammunition including an illegally-modified Glock handgun, and two custom-built AR-15s.