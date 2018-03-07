Daily List: It’s National Cereal Day! 3 Breakfast Cereals They Don’t Make Anymore
https://www.thestreet.com/story/12893905/1/10-favorite-cereals-that-are-no-longer-sold-in-any-grocery-stores.html

Casa Tea Party
Spring Tea Party & Fashion Show
Saturday, March 10th 11 am – 2 pm
The Falls Event Center, Roseville
http://www.casaplacer.org

Birthday Butler
Enter the code “GOODDAYSACRAMENTO” during the month of March and receive free shipping on any order.
http://www.BirthdayButler.com
http://www.Facebook/BirthdayButler
http://www.Instagram/BirthdayButler

The Gold Souls
Sprout the Planet:, Benefit
N Street Common House
716 N St
Davis, CA 95616
Sat, March 10, 2018
6:00 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sprout-the-planet-a-musical-benefit-for-the-yisrael-family-farm-tickets-42773962072

Tequila Event
The Bad Stuff Tequila
Available at Centro
2730 J St.
https://www.thebadstufftequila.com

Polkadot Dinners
http://www.polkadotdinners.com/blog/

Dancing in Blackness, A Memoir
UC Davis AA Studies
3201 Hart Hall
Davis
Tomorrow
4pm-5:30pm
http://www.halifuosumare.com/

Instagram, Twitter & Facebook:
@hosumare

Dishin’ with Tina: House of Shah
538 Main Street
Woodland
530.665.6516

Our Promise
State Workers Giving At Work
https://www.ourpromiseca.org

Manly Minute: Kids and Weightlifting
https://www.artofmanliness.com/2018/03/01/safe-kids-lift-weights/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live