Tuesday's Show Info. (3/5/18)

Search Continues For Missing Boater On Lake NatomaAccording to a witness, the man was in his rowboat and suddenly fell into the water.

Student Arrested For Making Threatening Call To River City High SchoolPolice have arrested a student for making the threatening call to River City High School Monday morning that prompted a lockdown and early dismissal.

Deputies: Men Busted At Yuba County Gun Range With Illegal WeaponsInvestigators seized a collection of illegal weapons and ammunition including an illegally-modified Glock handgun, and two custom-built AR-15s.

Man Missing After Falling Out Of Boat On Lake NatomaMultiple search boats are on Lake Natomas Monday after a man was spotted falling into the water from a boat and didn't come up.

Should Schools Be Required To Tell Parents About Bullying?At least eight states currently have laws requiring that schools notify parents when their child is being bullied or is bullying other kids.

Tower Records Founder, Sacramento Icon Russ Solomon Dies At 92A Sacramento icon has passed away.

Men Get Prison After Dragging Kitten Behind Car, Posting Video Online18-year-old Kyle Williams and 19-year-old Jordan Hall were both found guilty of animal cruelty after the duo dragged the kitten behind their moving jeep in June of 2017.

Feral Cows Bothering Hikers, Destroying Vegetation In 1 California National MonumentFeral cattle in one of California's newest national monuments have become a nuisance to hikers and local vegetation.

WATCH: People Rescued From Under Squaw Valley AvalancheFive people were caught in the avalanche. One was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while another was treated and released.