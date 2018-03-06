Daily List: 3 Kids’ Chores That Pay the Most!
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/02/parents-pay-the-most-allowance-for-these-10-chores.html

Fountains Dental Excellence
1186 Roseville Pkwy.
(916) 780-3000
http://www.fountainsdentalexcellence.com/

Chocolate for Breakfast
Saturday, March 10
10am – 4pm
Sacramento Boutique Only
https://gingerelizabeth.com/

Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com

Sharon Gerber
Sacramento artist
916-803-4567

Sharon Gerber Art
http://www.sharongerberart.com/

Are You Sleep Deprived?
https://www.nectarsleep.com/

Sacramento Rollin Kings
http://www.capcityaaf.org/donate

Moody Puppets
http://www.SacramentoSpark.com

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons to Attend Class Reunion
http://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/doinglifetogether/2012/07/high-school-reunion-ten-reasons-you-should-go.html

Dishin’ with Tina: CAPS Pizza and Taphouse
8760 La Riviera Drive
Sacramento
916-399-4217

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live