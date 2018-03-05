WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Students at River City High School are being let out early as a “precautionary measure” after an anonymous threat was called in Monday morning.

West Sacramento police say the threat was left by an anonymous caller who left a voicemail with the main office.

The school issued an automated phone call to parents just before noon with the announcement and explaining the order in which students would be released. Students who ride the bus are being let out first, building by building, while students who walk are being released last.

Police are assisting the school in releasing the students.

LOCAL: Why Was A Student Not Expelled After Threatening To Kill Teacher?