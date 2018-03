SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Multiple search boats are on Lake Natoma Monday after a man was spotted falling into the water from a boat and didn’t come up.

Around 10:50 a.m., the man described in his 60s was boating on Lake Natoma when he somehow fell in and went under the boat. He never resurfaced, a witness said.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket when he fell in.

A DART boat and Metro Fire Department boats are searching for the man.