10 Arrested In Jamestown Strip Club RaidInvestigators say they have responded to nearly 200 calls involving the strip club in the past five years, including more than 50 in 2017 alone.

California Carbon Auction Raises $725 MillionCalifornia raised more than $725 million from selling permits to release greenhouse gases in the latest quarterly auction.

Tornado Warnings Issued For Parts Of Central ValleyA tornado warning for part of central Stanislaus County has been extended. The area under warning includes Turlock, Keyes, and Denair.

Stockton Home Of Fastest Growing Rent In NationIt topped Colorado Springs, Buffalo, Reno and Sacramento. Modesto finished ninth, putting Stockton, Sacramento, and Modesto all in the top 10.

Duck Caught In Sierra Snowstorm Rescued By Safeway EmployeesSeveral Safeway employees in Pollock Pines found a duck that didn't get the memo to fly south for the winter.

Dick's Sporting Goods Will Stop Selling Assault-Style RiflesThe company said it will also raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21.

