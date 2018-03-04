Dishin’ With Tina: House of Shah
538 Main Street
Woodland
530.665.6516
Dance for a Cause “Zumbathon”
Sunday, March 4th at 10:15-11:45am
Git Fit Sport
1809 Picasso Ave., Davis
$10 Donation
https://www.facebook.com/events/1392967934147620/
River Cats Preseason Party
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento
Sunday, March 4 12pm-3pm
http://www.milb.com/content/page.jsp?ymd=20180214&content_id=266454742&sid=t105&vkey=tickets
Just Between Friends Sale
http://www.facebook.com/jbfsacramentorosevilleelkgrove
http://www.jbfsale.com
94th Annual Sacramento Camellia Show
Memorial Auditorium
1515 J Street, Sacramento
March 4th at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm
Free
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/94th-annual-sacramento-camellia-show/
Bass Pro Shop
5472 Crossings Dr, Rocklin
Next Generation Kids Event
March 3rd and 4th (12pm-5pm)
FREE Activities
Oscar Hair & Makeup
Tangelo Salon
2500 Franklin Blvd.
916475-1252
http://www.tangelohair.com/
Taste it Wines
https://tasteitwines.com/pages/press
Oscar Party at Club Raven
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/club-raven-oscar-party/