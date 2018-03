10 Arrested In Jamestown Strip Club RaidInvestigators say they have responded to nearly 200 calls involving the strip club in the past five years, including more than 50 in 2017 alone.

At-Risk Senior Reported Missing Out Of Citrus HeightsPolice are asking for the public's help to find a missing Citrus Heights senior who could be at-risk.

Spirit of Aloha's Ahi Bruschetta

WATCH: People Rescued From Under Squaw Valley AvalancheFive people were caught in the avalanche. One was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while another was treated and released.

Duck Caught In Sierra Snowstorm Rescued By Safeway EmployeesSeveral Safeway employees in Pollock Pines found a duck that didn't get the memo to fly south for the winter.

Mural At Golden 1 Center Honors Royal Chicano Air ForceThe art work is called Flights, and it honors the Hispanic heritage rooted from those in Sacramento known as The Royal Chicano Air Force.

Marianne McClaryMarianne McClary is the co-anchor of “Good Day Sacramento”, the valley’s top-rated morning news and information program, which has been on the air since 1995.

Nuclear Missile Threat A 'Red Line' For Trump On North KoreaThe Trump administration is considering military action against North Korea if the rogue regime successfully builds a nuclear missile capable of hitting the United States, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the administration's latest thinking.