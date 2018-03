Daily List: 3 Storm Safety Tips Everyone Should Know

https://www.pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/emergency-preparedness.page?WT.mc_id=Vanity_beprepared

Microwave Brownies

http://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/microwave-chocolate-mug-brownie-349246

Beer With A Purpose

Launch Party: March 2, 4 to 9 pm at New Helvetia

RSVP on the Facebook event

Red Panda Beer: Red Panda Beer is best described as a Session Red IPA. Like its namesake the red panda, this beer is small but packs a sharp bite.

http://www.saczoo.org/animalsontap

Jurassic Tour

http://www.JurassicTour.com

SWAT Community Training

http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Police

Sacramento Theatre Company’s Macbeth

1419 H Street

playing through March18th

http://www.SacTheatre.org or call (916) 443-6722

Tony Hinchcliffe

http://www.punchlinesac.com/tonyhinchcliffe

Cat In The Hat

http://toes.rocklinusd.org

The 102.5 Cap City Comedy Slam Presented by Sprint

March 2, 2018.

Tickets: $25 before the show and $30 at the door! Don’t miss out!

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Manly Minute: You Want To Work In TV News?

http://www.ijnet.org/en/blog/five-tips-journalists-who-want-work-tv-news

Rummage Sale

SAN JOAQUIN CO. FAIRGROUNDS

FRIDAY NIGHT PRE-SALE: 4PM – 7PM

SATURDAY: 8am-12pm, CLOSED AT NOON, 1pm – 3pm

http://www.jlsjc.org

Massage Chairs

http://bodyfriend.com