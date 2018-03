CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Citrus Heights senior who is missing and could be at-risk.

According to a statement from the department, the woman is memory impaired. Lyudmila Chernykh, 81, was last seen around noon in the area of Mariposa and Twin Oaks avenues. She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

If you see Chernykh, you’re asked to please call 911.