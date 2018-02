Daily List: Career Strengths, Based on Your Zodiac Sign!

https://www.rd.com/advice/work-career/career-strength-according-to-zodiac-sign/

Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC

Sat 3/17 @ 7:30pm

Papa Murphy’s Park, Sacramento

Republic vs Fresno FC

Sunday, March 4, 7:00 pm

Stanislaus State University

http://www.sacrepublicfc.com/

New Low-Cost Wellness Clinics

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento

Every Monday and Tuesday, 11am-3pm by appointment only

(916) 383-7387 (Pets)

http://www.sspca.org/wellness

Team Alpha Male

Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness

6700 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Career Connected Learning

EGUSD

http://www.EGUSDexplore.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Pet Insurance

https://www.petmd.com/dog/slideshows/care/top-ten-things-you-should-know-about-pet-insurance