STOCKTON (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Sheriff’s boat crews have found the body of Doris Wilson, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Doris was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday after man lost control of his Honda on I-5 and was stranded on the side of the highway. That’s when the CHP believes Wilson, 26, and her friend Brandon Parrot, acting as good Samaritans, decided to pull over and help.

Shortly after, however, CHP says a woman driving a Chevy at a high rate of speed veered into their path and struck them both.

“They were able to find Brandon but they weren’t able to find Doris, so we’ve been here looking for Doris,” Wilson said.

While her friend was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, CHP said Wilson was missing, presumably knocked off of the overpass into the canal waters below.

Their suspicions were confirmed Tuesday when searchers located Wilson’s body in the deep water channel under the I-5 bridge. Her identity has been confirmed, and her next of kin have been notified, say deputies.