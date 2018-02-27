CBS Local — If you want breakfast food for breakfast, lunch or dinner Tuesday, you can get it for free at IHOP.

The pancake house is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can get one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating restaurants.

Tomorrow is IHOP® National Pancake Day®, celebrate your right to pancake with a free short stack of pancakes. pic.twitter.com/K9FAhaBRR6 — IHOP (@IHOP) February 26, 2018

“Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations,” IHOP says on their website.

Donations benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information visit ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.

H/T: CBS Pittsburgh