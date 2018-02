SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Golden 1 Center is about to get loud.

Metallica announced on Monday that it will be bringing its WorldWired Tour to Sacramento on Dec. 7, 2018.

The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018

The band will be hitting 33 cities on the tour, which begins on Sept. 2 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ticket sales for the general public will start at 10 a.m. on March 2.