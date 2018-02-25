Dishin’ With Tina

Newcastle Pizzeria

6696 Lonetree Blvd. #100

Roseville

916.899.6177

QMA Training

Roy Hayer Speedway

800 G St. in Rio Linda

Sunday, February 25th at 10am

http://www.quartermidgets.org/

http://www.capitolqma.com/

Carnaval Mardi Gras Celebration

Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville

Feb 25, 2018 at 11:00 am – 03:00 pm

FREE Entry

30th Annual Sacramento Black History Month Expo

Cal Expo – Halls A & B

1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento

February 24th & 25th (11am-7pm)

https://www.facebook.com/sacramentoblackexpo/

http://www.blackexpoevents.info/

6th Annual LGBT Wedding Expo

Hyatt Regency Sacramento

Sunday, February 25th (12pm-4pm)

saclgbtweddingexpo.com

FREE Admission

https://www.facebook.com/events/1916638671905359/

Jules Veterinary Center Open House

TODAY 12PM – 4PM

Jules Veterinary Center

1755 W 11th St, Tracy

http://www.julesvet.com

Yelp Top 100 Places To Eat

Mazaa Kabob House

2745 Naglee Rd., Tracy

http://Mazaakabobhouse.com

Lady Bug Release

Boggs Tract Community Farm

466 S Ventura St., Stockton

Today 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/1829999757010646/

http://puentesca.org

Spending for Real Estate

Elizabeth Axelgard

http://www.elizabethaxelgard.com

Easter Dresses

ModerneChild

https://modernechild.com/

Mama Making Bacon

Sunday, March 4

The Grand 1215 J St.

Show begins at noon

https://saccenter.org/mamas/

Monterey Trail HS BSU

Black History Month Celebration

February 28th at 6pm

Multipurpose Room

Check this Out

http://www.chocodate.com

2018 Walking Angels Fundraiser and Shining Star Pageant

At the Grounds, Johnson Hall

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

March 4, 2018 @ 2:00pm

http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com/miss-shining-star-pageant.html

National Clam Chowder Day

Sail Inn Grotto

1522 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento, CA

916.272.2733

http://www.sailinngrotto.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sailinngrotto/