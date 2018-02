GRIDLEY (CBS13) – A man wanted for multiple sex crimes is now behind bars after nearly 30 years.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies arrested 49-year-old Jeffrey Eugene Brown of Gridley for several cases that went cold in the 19-90s, all involving one 14-year -old victim.

Investigators came back to that victim and gathered enough evidence to bring Brown into custody.

His bail is currently at $2.5 million.