YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – An Oakland hiker who was reported missing in Yosemite National Park since Tuesday has been found alive.

Alan Chow, 36, was spotted by a National Park Service helicopter Friday above Wapama Falls in the Hetch Hetchy area following a days-long extensive search involving 60 people, according to a National Parks Service statement.

Chow was taken to the Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station where he is said to be doing well.

He was treated for minor injuries and has been reunited with some family members.

Chow, an experienced hiker, had a permit to backpacking in the area.