Filed Under:Amador County, El Dorado County, Placer County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Several high country school districts are canceling school on Friday due to icy conditions.

This is a list of the school districts that we know about, so far, that have canceled classes for the day:

Amador County Unified School District

Camino Union School District

Gold Oak Union School District

Mother Lode Union School District

Pollock Pines School District

Black Oak Mine Unified School District and Gold Oak Union School District in El Dorado County are on a two-hour delay due to icy roads.

