EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Several high country school districts are canceling school on Friday due to icy conditions.

Black ice patches in Placerville because of the cold temps and low snow. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/rBlYeBskYH — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) February 23, 2018

This is a list of the school districts that we know about, so far, that have canceled classes for the day:

Amador County Unified School District Camino Union School District Gold Oak Union School District Mother Lode Union School District Pollock Pines School District

Black Oak Mine Unified School District and Gold Oak Union School District in El Dorado County are on a two-hour delay due to icy roads.