LIVERMORE (CBS13) – An Amazon delivery driver wasn’t meeting to company standards, and it was caught on video.

A customer didn’t plan on receiving her package this way: thrown from the driver’s window.

Cristina Meader, a loyal Amazon user, said she didn’t expect to find her package in the driveway. Then she went to check her surveillance camera and saw that her driver literally dropped the item off.

When the Amazon employee drove up to Meader’s house, they threw the item out the car window instead of stepping out and leaving it by the door.

“I would just hope that they make sure that the sources that they use for delivery would be more considerate and thoughtful, rather than dropping a package, actually walk up to the door as most would,” she said.