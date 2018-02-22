Credit: CBS13

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife.

Police detectives arrested 54-year-old David Tefera at his Roseville home on suspicion of killing his wife, 45-year-old Tsegereda Tefera, according to a statement from police.

On January 19, officers went to the Teferas’ home in the 2200 block of Wighill Circle, after David reported finding his wife’s body, say police. Due to some circumstances deemed suspicious, detectives responded to investigate.

The Placer County Coroner eventually ruled Tsegereda’s death to be a homicide, and a month-long investigation led detectives culminated in David’s arrest.

He was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of homicide.