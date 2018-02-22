Snow Party for Student
http://www.sevillamagicfx.com,
Facebook: facebook/sevillamagicfx.
Instagram: @sevillamagicfx
Phone: 916-531-2269

Sacramento Hoopdance
http://www.sacramentohoopdance.com

Placer Ume Taiko’ Pancake Breakfast
Placer Buddhist Church
3192 Boyington Rd, Penryn
Sunday, March 4th
8:30-9:45am
Taiko at 9:15
http://www.placerumetaiko.org/#/

Gary Gelfand Drive
Bone Marrow Registry
https://bethematch.org/support-the-cause/donate-bone-marrow/join-the-marrow-registry/before-you-join/

Bloodsource
https://www.bloodsource.org/

Windshield Wiper Blades
Jiffy Lube
Over 30 locations
http://www.jiffylubeca.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Your Dog’s Food
https://www.popsugar.com/pets/Facts-About-Dog-Food-42797263

Richard Hallmarq
1104 R Street Suite 120
Sacramento
Inside The Wal (Warehouse Artist Lofts)
https://www.facebook.com/RichardHallmarq
IG: @richardhallmarq

