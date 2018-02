SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The public is being asked to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior who has gone missing.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, 80-year-old Ru Le walked away from his home in the 6600 block of Lemon Hill Avenue, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

He’s described as 5’2″ tall, 100 lbs., and has grey hair.

It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone who sees Le is asked to call 911.